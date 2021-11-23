Gladiator 2 has a logical way of following the story

Ridley Scott already has the script for Gladiator 2 and is determined to move on with the sequel to his 2000 hit.

The original film grossed more than $ 460 million, garnered up to 48 awards, 5 of which were Oscars and led to stardom. Russell crowe. In addition, his story has a tragic ending but it seemed definitive, since both the villain and the protagonist die in combat. So a sequel wouldn’t make much sense, even so. Ridley scott I’ve been wanting to do for a long time Gladiator 2 and it seems that soon they will begin to roll.

Now, Ridley scott ensures that they have found a logical way to continue the story in Gladiator 2:

Oh, the script is written. It is already written. We have a good footprint, a good and logical place to go. You can’t just make another Gladiator-like movie. You have to continue … There are enough components from the first to take the ball and continue ».

What will the sequel be about?

For now, we have very few details of Gladiator 2, but it has long been rumored that Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark) the young son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), would be the protagonist. Since he would be searching for the truth about himself Maximus (Russell Crowe) was his real father.

What’s more, Russell crowe wants the story to focus on the son of Maximus whom we gave up for death and who according to him, in Gladiator 2, could only be interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. It must be remembered that both actors have agreed on the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder which will premiere on July 8, 2022 and then will premiere in Disney Plus.

Supposedly, the script was commissioned to Nick cave for the sequel and wanted to give it a more fantastic tone by featuring Maximus in purgatory, before being resurrected as an immortal warrior, fighting between the Crusades, WWII, and the Vietnam War. Obviously this never got anywhere and Ridley scott If he does the sequel, it is so that the fans of the first installment are satisfied

Are you looking forward to seeing Gladiator 2? Leave us your comments below.