Giants bring back left-handed pitcher Alex Wood

The San Francisco Giants reached a deal with free agent left-handed pitcher Alex Wood. The two parties involved discussed a two-year agreement that would pay Wood more than $ 10 million a year, will be teaming up with his 2021 rotation partner Anthony DeSclafani to return to the bay, and the club was also linked to Alex Cobb this morning.
Wood signed with San Francisco for a $ 3 million guarantee last offseason and more than met the club’s small investment. The left-hander was 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 138 2/3 innings and 26 starts, taking on his biggest workload since 2018:
Alex Wood, 30 years old and 1.93 meters tall, is going like this for his 10th season in MLB and second with the Giants. Lifetime is 63-48 with a 3.50 ERA in 214 games (164 as a starter).
He aims to beat his best year (2017) when he went to his only All Star and was ninth in the Cy Young voting thanks to his 16-3 and 2.72 PCLA numbers in 27 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
