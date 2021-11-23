“Ghostbusters” tops Will Smith at the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) .— Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the latest attempt to revive the “Ghostbusters” film drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the award-winning “King Richard” , like most dramatic movies released during the pandemic, it is struggling.

With a bow to nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its arsenal, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” surpassed expectations on its opening weekend with a gross of $ 44 million from 4,315 locations, according to studio estimates. posted on Sunday. The Sony tape is screened exclusively in theaters.

The opening weekend of “Afterlife” is behind that recorded by the film “Ghostbusters” starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, which grossed $ 46 million on its debut in June 2016.

Aside from the unpredictable habits of pandemic-era moviegoers, the crucial difference is that “Afterlife” cost almost half the cost to produce.

The other high-profile premiere did not get the reception that was expected. “King Richard,” the drama starring Will Smith as the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, grossed $ 5.7 million in 3,302 theaters.

The Warner Bros. film was released simultaneously on the HBO Max platform and in theaters.

With more than $ 4 billion at the box office, Smith is one of the biggest draws in cinema. But in real life, he’s no longer interested in pretending he’s superhuman. “King Richard” is part of a new direction for the actor. His performance is already sounding to compete for the Oscar.