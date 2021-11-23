Free exercise of the right to breastfeed

For years, women who feed their babies in public places have been stigmatized as inappropriate and immoral, despite being a natural process of utmost importance for the development of newborns.



Breastfeeding should be considered a normal activity, so it is necessary to strengthen this practice with legal instruments that protect mothers and their children.



Hence, on November 22, 2021, a reform to the Federal Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination was published in the DOF, where fraction XXXIV is added to its 9th numeral, to indicate that they will consider discriminatory the acts where they are prohibit, limit or restrict the act of breastfeeding in public spaces.



The explanatory memorandum of this reform indicates that it is necessary to promote breastfeeding, not only for its free exercise and the right to non-discrimination of women, but also implies the protection of the human rights to health and nutrition of minors .



Factors such as inequality between men and women, segregation towards pregnant or lactating women, maintain cultural and social prejudices around maternal feeding, which constitute a barrier to the exercise of this right.



Hence, the obligation of the employer to grant working mothers two extraordinary breaks per day, of half an hour each, to feed their children, in a suitable and hygienic place within the company, and when this is not possible , with prior agreement with the employer, reduce their working hours by one hour during the aforementioned period (art. 123 section A fraction V, Political Constitution of the United Mexican States; and 170, section IV, LFT).



Although the workplace is a private area, ensuring that female employees have a suitable place within their work space will help them freely exercise that right and stop denigrating women who breastfeed their children in public places.



The foregoing also encourages the creation of companies committed to their staff, which promote spaces free of discrimination, with inclusion and employment equality.



Finally, if the employer does not have a place for breastfeeding or does not grant extraordinary rest, it would discriminate against women, thus violating their right to equality.

