fought battle between promise and consecrated

The nominations for the 73rd edition of the Emmy Awards took place on July 13 and served to confirm the moment of splendor that miniseries are currently experiencing. And it is that for a few years, the short format has been imposed on long-term series in terms of quality and impact, winning candidacies full of excellence that make each category a very close battle.

One more year, the limited series once again get all the attention, specifically and above all, the category of Best Leading Actress, in which we find a list of interpreters that removes the hiccups. In it they compete two clear favorites: Kate Winslet and Anya Taylor-Joy. The consecrated veteran against the new promise. The Oscar-winning actress against the phenomenon of the year. Who will take the cat to the water? The hearts of series lovers is more divided than ever.

Anya Taylor-Joy poses during the photocall before the 2022 Dior Croisiere (Cruise) fashion show, at the Panathenaic Stadium, in Athens, on June 17, 2021. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images) – Kate Winslet, winner of The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film, at the London Film Critics’ Circle Awards 2018 at The May Fair Hotel on January 28, 2018 in London. (Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images)

In this year of pandemic, our main refuge and escape valve to the outside have been the series. Specifically, miniseries have continued their impressive advance in the streaming universe, gaining more and more followers who prefer to invest their time in closed stories with few chapters instead of committing to a long-term series to end up losing interest or seeing it canceled at tights. In this panorama, the limited series is enshrined as the ideal format for the binge-watching and has left us numerous essential jewels in the 2020-21 season.

The 2021 Emmys reflect this great year of miniseries we’ve had. In the main category we find five of the best titles of the year, a list as eclectic as it is outstanding: Could destroy you, Mare of Easttown, Lady’s gambit, The underground railway and Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision). Each excellent in its field and in its own way, but all equally deserving of their place on the list. The thing is difficult and, although the stakes are inclined towards Lady’s gambit (18 nominations) and Mare of Easttown (16) -without forgetting WandaVision, which leads the race as the most nominated miniseries of the year with 23 nominations, to Marvel’s delight – the category could surprise, going in any direction.

The same goes for the nominated actresses. There are five indisputable talents who have done a sublime work worthy of recognition, but only one can emerge as the winner: Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Michaela Coel (Could destroy you), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s gambit) or Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision). Although the absence of Thuso Mbedu for his heartbreaking and incredible work on the ravishing The underground railway, There is no denying that this is one of the categories of the night.

Michaela Coel has been served justice after the Golden Globe Awards, and Cynthia Erivo has become a regular at the awards in her own right. On the other hand, the fan favorite would be Elizabeth Olsen (if only because Marvel fans outnumber), for her flawless work through decades of television comedy as Wanda Maximoff in the Disney + miniseries.

But as we have already said, although we should not rule out any, the balance mainly oscillates between two names: Winslet and Taylor-Joy.

The work of both in their respective series is undoubtedly brilliant, but there are several factors to take into account when speculating who will be the possible winner. They are two actresses with a very different journey. Winslet is the veteran and Taylor-Joy the newcomer. The first has in her favor the tradition as an actress, the experience and the years of excellent roles behind her; but it is also that with his Mare Sheehan he has done simply one of the best acting jobs of his career. His thing in the series is to take off his hat.

Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’ (Courtesy of HBO)

On the other hand, Taylor-Joy represents the novelty, the fashion, the projection of a star that has just begun, but has already starred in a dazzling rise and has a very bright future ahead (we will soon see her as the youngest version of Imperator Furiosa in the long-awaited new prequel to Mad max). The Argentine-born British-American actress became a revelation while still a teenager for the acclaimed horror film The witch (2015) and has shown to have what it takes to sweep, but it is still in its infancy, as they say. To get an idea, Anya I was only one year old when it was released Titanic.

However, despite her short experience, Taylor-Joy has managed to catapult to the top in the last year thanks to the surprise phenomenon of Lady’s gambit. The Netflix miniseries premiered quietly and with very little publicity, and quickly became one of the most viewed and talked-about titles in its history, staying in the conversation and in the platform’s top 10 for months and months (when most of his original series fade in a week). With Beth Harmon, Taylor-Joy brought an iconic character to life and received thunderous applause that has raised her as one of the most sought-after actresses in the audiovisual and fashion industry.

‘Lady’s Gambit’ (Cr. Phil Bray / Netflix © 2020)

Of course Lady’s gambit premiered in October 2020 and, although its wake endures, the phenomenon calmed down a long time ago and we already know how these things work. Perhaps when the time comes to give the winners, the hype has jumped to another series. And in this case it would surely be Mare of Easttown.

The HBO drama is much more recent and, although it is not entirely fair, this is a factor to take into account, as awards often work like this. What has been loud for months is replaced by the novelty that everyone talks about. Mare of Easttown premiered discreetly in April and was gaining audience until HBO Max collapsed in the United States during the premiere of its last episode (ScreenRant); thus indicating the addictive nature of its mystery, the word of mouth effect and the advantages of the weekly broadcast.

Although it has been one of the last to arrive, Mare of Easttown has quickly claimed its place as one of the series of the year. And it has been largely thanks to Winslet. The actress nominated for seven Academy Awards (and winner of one for The Reader) is an institution of acting in itself. Incarnating Mare you can see how she has put all her experience and maturity in the character, her confidence as an actress after more than two decades at the top of the industry and her immense talent..

Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’ (Courtesy of HBO)

The only thing that could work against him is the news that HBO is exploring the possibility of doing a second season to continue telling Mare’s story (Deadline), despite being initially conceived as a limited series (the same as happened with Big Little Lies). Winslet is totally ready to return and considering the success she has had, it would be expected that the audience would endorse a new installment. Of course, wouldn’t this be unfair to your competitors this year?

Yes Mare of Easttown returns in the future, it would no longer be a miniseries, and therefore could be nominated again as a drama series in future editions. Lady’s gambit is definitely closed, so Taylor-Joy has just this one chance to win the award for her. That is why voters may move a tab in his favor, knowing that Winslet will be able to compete again for the same role in years to come. And that he will give everything again, as always.

Lady’s Gambit (Phil Bray, courtesy of Netflix / © 2020)

In any case, both Winslet and Taylor-Joy would be deserved winners. The two have put the public and the critics in their pockets and the seriéfilos will celebrate any result, because with a category full of actresses of such caliber, it cannot be otherwise.

A few months ago, Taylor-Joy looked like the only possible winner, but then Winslet came along and upset all the pools at the last minute, making the race exciting. The September 20 when the ceremony is held we will know who wins this duel between experience and youth in which the most important thing, above all else, is the talent of two actresses at a great moment in their careers.

