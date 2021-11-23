Fixing bicycles, ‘medicine’ to improve mental health

I was looking for a bike, I have been taking a look and in the end I liked this one, which is a bit old but with this project it has been cleaned, it has been tuned and also the price is very attractive, “he explained yesterday Alba Fernandez. She wanted a bike because “I was thinking of some sport to do outdoors and alone, and with this I think I’m going to cheer up.” He found it at the point of sale that the Hospital de Dia d’Adults de l’Institut Pere Mata had installed in Mas Miarnau as part of ‘Rodamón’, a community occupational therapy project: users of the center receive donated bikes and repair them to sell them and thus give them a second life. The benefit is twofold, since the work helps them to work on functional recovery and empowerment and, at the same time, they recycle these bikes that “are still perfectly useful.”

The first 20 «came to us from the Bicis Para la Vida Foundation, run by Alberto Contador», points out the occupational therapist Vanesa Pujol, who says that «later, individuals and also, for example, Mossos, have been giving us more and we have been working with them”. “There are many people who have seen that they had one at home and, after learning about this social and community project, they have brought them to us because they want to give them another chance,” adds Anabel Yuste, who is also an occupational therapist.

The process has three phases. One corresponds to the repair shop, where «people who use the Hospital de Dia and volunteers, who have usually been treated there at some point in their lives, make the diagnosis of what the bicycle needs and we start with the repair per se”. Another part is the creative community, in which “people who may not participate in the repair work doing the ‘merchandising’, bracelets or bookmarks, or writing the life history of each bike”. And they are all accompanied by a small sign that shows the name with which they have been baptized and an anecdote related to the experience with their previous owner. The third phase is the outing on wheels: “With bikes that have been left in the Hospital de Dia, the community goes out for a ride,” adds Pujol.

In the ‘Rodamón’ project there are a dozen mechanics, although, as Yuste points out, “they go in and out”. One of them is Joan Salvadó, who yesterday said that “this helps us to be active, not to stand still, it works as therapy because you get involved and find partners, you relate to yourself.” The idea is that “the same project can be self-managed, and also donate the money to an association that needs it, and that is why the bicycles are sold,” he adds. ‘Rodamón’ has been running since December 2020, and it is possible to contact its architects through the Instagram of the Hospital de Dia d’Adults del Pere Mata. Yesterday four bikes were sold and “even a lady asked us for a static one, we have one and we will repair it, and we also have many that are children’s.”