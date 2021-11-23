First sales data of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl and comparison with Sword and Shield and Let’s Go in the United Kingdom – Nintenderos

We get an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In this case, it is the first sales data for the game, which comes from United Kingdom. This is the shared information:

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have been the best-selling physical format of the week in the United Kingdom, with Shiny Diamond number 1 and Shimmering Pearl number 2

Pokémon Shiny Diamond (this separate version excluding Shimmering Pearl) has been the most successful physical release of the year on Nintendo Switch in the UK, with a “vast advantage” over Super Mario 3D World, Monster Hunter Rise or Zelda: Skyward Sword

Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl combined sales mark the second best launch of the year across all platforms in the UK, second only to FIFA 22

Pokémon Shimmering Pearl (the less successful version of the two) has already outsold Metroid Dread in its 7 weeks on sale

The combined physical sales of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are 26% lower than those of Sword and Shield at the time and 13% higher than those of Let’s Go, Pikachu! e Eevee!

As you can see, it seems that it is a decent premiere for these remakes in the country. We will have to be attentive to more details from other countries.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

