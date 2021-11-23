Find out how tall Jennifer Aniston really is

Jennifer Aniston makes contact with her fans on the networks and already accumulates more than 38 million followers on Instagram to whom she provides photo content of her work and presentations and also of her daily life, but there is a constant in her Instagram feed and it is that she always comes out with heels.

The actress Jennifer Joanna Aniston The 52-year-old is one of the Hollywood figures most followed by audiences who fell in love with her in the 1990s when she played Rachel on the acclaimed American series Friends. The truth is that over time she consolidated her career and today she is a complete artist, even directing films.

Some months ago Jennifer Aniston She monopolized the covers of international newspapers due to a supposed love reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt but that never happened and it remained in the minds of the followers as an illusion. The similar thing happened to his Jennifer Lopez that this time if he returned with his ex – now current – Ben Affleck. If his namesake achieved this, why wouldn’t the same thing happen with Brad?

The unknowns can be many, such as nationality, ex-partners, relatives, vocation, etc., but it is difficult to worry about something like a person’s height without shoes. However, fans and curious people of the acting world and especially of the angelina are intrigued and wonder how tall the blonde really is without heels and why she wears them constantly. According to his official biography, Aniston She is 1.64 meters tall so she is a woman of medium height and to improve her looks and styling she decides on the heel or platforms in the case of tennis.

Jennifer Aniston posing. Source: Instagram Jennifer Aniston

On these days Jennifer She is focused on new work projects and continues to enjoy the affection of her followers who were moved with her at the Friends reunion that took place a few months ago in the United States and which swept memories, 30 years after its first broadcast. .