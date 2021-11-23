Filtered photos of Samantha Robles, The Weather Girl

If there was a social network that boomed during the pandemic, it was OnlyFans, because the profits that many celebrities obtain from her are very high. However, to be able to reach these figures you have to show skin and not everyone is willing to do so. But who does is Samantha robles, “The Weather Girl“from the newscast of Paco Zea, because a few days ago many of his OnlyFans photos began to circulate on the Internet, which left thousands of Internet users with their mouths open and their colleagues on Imagen Televisión were surprised. A person from the news staff tells us about it:

-What a surprise to see the photos of Samantha Robles from OnlyFans on Reddit …

“We have all been surprised to see his photos circulating on the Internet. Samantha has only recently opened her account on OnlyFans, but she seems to be doing very well. “

-Were you not afraid of what they will say?

“No, not at all, Samantha is blown away, to tell you that she even has her own rock band called Hot Berries.”

-Do they pay you little on television?

“It is not that he earns little on TV, on the contrary, but he does not feel bad about extra money and he knows that OnlyFans is what it is today.”

-Does Samantha comment with you how she is doing on the page?

“No, at work he doesn’t talk about it; What I can tell you is that he is doing well. He has about 1600 followers and each one charges him 8 dollars (167 pesos) a month to view his content. That is to say, a month she earns 283 thousand 733 pesos and she keeps 80% of that ”.

-You say that the company does not touch on the subject, can it have problems?

“Although her account is not a secret, now that her photos have been viralized in networks, the bosses may not see her with good eyes, because the television station has a policy and her cast asks her to take care of the image of the channel, but she does not It matters because it takes more than 200 thousand pesos a month ”.

– Could you fire her?

“The truth is, I don’t know what reaction your boss, Paco Zea, or the directors of the channel may have. It will be seen when the note comes out ”, he concluded.