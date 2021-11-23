Film Culture: Serial Killers – The oldest film that can be considered of this class was M, THE VAMPIRE OF DÜSSELDORF by Fritz Lang (1931), it was the first sound feature film by its director. Its protagonist, Peter Lorre, makes a masterful performance of a man who murders girls in the German city.

We continue with another character, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) who, in THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991), disturbed us all with his performance (despite only appearing 16 minutes), along with Jodie Foster. Later there were two sequels HANNIBAL (2001) and EL DRAGÓN ROJO (2002), also with Hopkins, but they were not so successful.

Brian Cox also played the role of Hannibal Lecter in Michael Mann’s HUNTER (1986), where Dr. Lecter collaborated with an FBI agent (William Petersen -CSI-) to capture another murderer; and Gaspard Ulliel in HANNIBAL, THE ORIGIN OF EVIL (2007), who wanted to be the prequel to the character, but the latter was a total failure at the box office and critics.

Another serial killer, no less famous, was the protagonist of SEVEN (1995), by David Fincher, this time the “bad” Kevin Spacey, literally “eats” the other protagonists Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman. It is the story of a murderer who kills following the 7 deadly sins. With one of the best endings in the history of cinema [Anécdota: Denzel Washington rechazó el papel de Brad Pitt, porque creía que la película era muy oscura, ¡se arrepintió!].

THE KILLER OF THE ZODIAC (2007), David Fincher again directs this story that, to this day, has not been resolved. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downwy Jr., and Mark Ruffalo, it tells the story of a murderer who, in the 1960s and ’70s, killed numerous people in San Francisco while sending clue letters to the media. 160 min – short.

A couple in the late 1950s killed 11 people. Two versions of this event were made, the first and the best by Terrence Malik (his 1st film) in 1973, BAD EARTHS, with Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek. The second version (1994) of Oliver Stone, NATOS MURDERERS, with Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis. The script for the second was by Tarantino, but he did not like Stone’s work and rejected the script.

For the end I have left FUNNY GAMES, directed by Michael Haneke in 1997 and in 2007, the first version starring Susanne Lothar and Ulrich Mune; the second by Naomi Watts and Tim Roth. The story is that of a married couple and their 10-year-old son, who are going to spend a vacation at their house next to a lake; when two very educated young men appear (at first sight) who ask them for some eggs, but once they enter the house, hell begins for the family.

The second version, the 2007 version, was a Warner proposal for Haneke himself. Although the director wanted to approach the story from a new perspective, the directors meddled so much in the shooting that the director, annoyed, dedicated himself to copying himself shot by shot, so we can say that it is the same film with different actors. This foray into Hollywood was the first and last of the German director on American soil.

Serial killers have always been a good source of inspiration for screenwriters and therefore for film directors. Stories of murderers, of psychopaths, alone or in pairs, have paraded through the cinema screens to make us suffer with the torture to which they subject their victims.

Today in “Film Culture”, we will discover something more about these characters, sometimes based on real events and other times in the imagination of the scriptwriters, who have not been disturbed by what we saw on the screen.

Thus, for example, we will know how many films have been made about the mythical Hannibal Lecter, the disturbing doctor who was played with great success by Anthony Hopkins. We will also know which films were successful, and which were not, on the billboard.

And, of course, we will see that interpreters have gotten into the shoes of some of these serial killers, and that directors have taken the reins of the different films that tell us about these psychopaths, sometimes very elusive.

By Luis Alberto Jiménez