Fight Kirsten Dunst in a psychological war; The Power of the Dog will premiere – Zócalo Newspaper

Madrid, Esp.- Recognized worldwide by characters such as Sophia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette or Peter Parker’s girlfriend in Spider-Man, the actress Kirsten dunst (New Jersey, 1982) is now releasing The Power of the Dog, a film by Jane Campion in which she puts herself in the shoes of a woman who is the victim of psychological harassment.

“ It amuses me to do these types of emotionally intense roles, “he said in an interview with a small group of journalists during the last Venice Film Festival, where he presented the film that hits theaters this weekend already Netflix December 1.

Dunst reveals that he did not exchange a single word during filming with Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Phil, a twisted and sadistic cowboy who doesn’t accept that his younger brother (Jesse Plemons) has married Rose (Dunst) and decides to make life miserable for her.

“ Not talking to him helped me to get into the role, then we would see each other over the weekend and he would apologize, “he clarifies with a laugh. “Phil treats her really bad, it’s a kind of psychological warfare, he manipulates her until she questions her own reality, wants to drive her crazy, that’s something very interesting to act on,” he commented.

Dunst made his film debut at just 7 years old. At 11 she was chosen for the cast of Interview with the Vampire, along with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise and since then she has alternated roles in the most industrial cinema, such as Jumanji or Little Women, and author, by the hand of Coppola or Lars von Trier (Melancholia).

“ I’ve always kept a balance between the two, I like auteur cinema more but it’s also fun to make great movies, they pay you well and it allows you to go to a nice place on vacation afterwards, ”he says.

Small screen

The actress has also recently jumped on the television wave with series such as Becoming God in Florida, a black comedy.

“ The good thing about the platforms – he argues – is that people see things that they would not otherwise see, Netflix, for example, buys small independent films and makes them more popular. Obviously this film should be seen in the cinema, but I know that there are many people who did not see The Piano and that they are going to see The Power of the Dog because it is on Netflix ”, commented the actress.

Despite having enjoyed the character of Rose, he says that he does not usually choose his works based on his role but on the directors. “I’m a fan of Jane Campion, I would do anything with her”, declares.

Dunst especially stands out “His unique way of portraying sexuality” And about the fact that she is a female director, she clarifies that it is nothing new to her.

“ Possibly I am the actress who has shot the most with female directors, it is something natural for me because I have been doing it all my life ”.

On The Power of the Dog the subject of repressed desire and machismo is addressed. Mother of two children of 3 years and 4 months respectively, fruit of her relationship with Jesse plemons, the actress assures that these are issues that are very present in their education.

😢 Sad news! 😢 Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst failed to film their appearances as #GwenStacy and #MaryJane on #SpiderManNoWayHome due to the pandemic. (Via “Daniel RPK”) pic.twitter.com/l9IMnEUUGh – Avenging World (@IniciativaV) November 22, 2021

“ I am educating two sons and what I want is for them to be themselves and to respect others and nature, I am not to instill this or that because it is or is not something for boys, life is quite hard, the more freedom and respect, the better ”, he affirms.

At the height of its popularity, in 2008, Dunst made it public that he had entered a rehab facility due to depression and has often been critical of the pressure on actresses in Hollywood, but right now she says she feels at peace.