FIFA was satisfied with visits to venues for the 2026 World Cup

A delegation from the governing body of world football visited the 22 possible venues in North America for the world’s fair to be held in 2026

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) expressed his satisfaction with the World Cup venues that he proposes Mexico as candidates for the next 2026 World Cup, in which it will share headquarters with United States and Canada.

Mexico has as possible venues the Akron stadiums in Guadalajara, the BBVA in Monterrey and the Azteca Stadium in CDMX, which will seek to receive its third World Cup fair.

De Luisa, Vergara and Frangie welcomed Colin Smith in Guadalajara. Imago7

“We are very satisfied with the commitment and enthusiasm shown by all the host cities,” he commented. Colin smith, director of the Tournaments and Events Division of the FIFA.

In the same vein, Colin smith expressed that both Mexico What Candá and USA he has clear his goals in the search to receive a new world cup

“All of them are clear about how to make the most of the experience of the World Cup of the FIFA and they see the competition as a unique opportunity to welcome the whole world and leave a permanent legacy, which coincides with FIFA’s goal of being a world benchmark in the organization of sports competitions, ”he said in a press release.

The delegation of the FIFA analyzed the infrastructures, training facilities and venues for the festivals for the fans, and held meetings with different interest groups in the cities on topics such as roads, transportation, sustainability and legacy.

The president of Concacaf, Víctor Montagliani, celebrated the commitment of all the venues seeking to be chosen for the summer contest.

“We have verified that the candidatures presented are really excellent, which convinces us even more that the 2026 edition will represent a great milestone in the history of football. We want to reiterate our gratitude to all the candidate cities and the three member federations for the effort and dedication they have invested during the process, ”he said.

Mexico City seeks to host the 2026 World Cup. ESPN

FIFA and Concacaf visited all the candidate venues, including: Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Orlando, Washington DC, Baltimore, New York / New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Monterrey , San Francisco, Seattle, Edmonton, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Los Angeles and Toronto.

The chosen venues will be announced in 2022, prior to the World Cup to be held in Qatar.