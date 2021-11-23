FIFA sees insufficient punishments for homophobic shouting

Gianni Infantino thinks that measures against homophobic screaming are insufficient. Photo: AFP PHOTO / FIFA / HAROLD CUNNINGHAM “

Yesterday he Cruz Azul fell 4-1 against Rayados de Monterrey ahead of the quarterfinals of the Liga Mx in an empty Azteca stadium, because the Machine was sanctioned for the homophobic scream.

Both Cruz Azul and the Mexican National Team have been affected because some fans continue to shout homophobically when a goalkeeper clears.

In this situation, Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, he pointed out in an interview with Alonso Cabral, that both the veto to the stadiums as well as the economic fines imposed are not enough and that in the organization and in its tournaments there is no place for any type of discrimination.

In addition, he mentioned that the intentions are not only to punish, but also to carry out an education plan among fans.

“This is not about punishing, it is also about talking, discussing, educating, trying to work together. We are working very closely with Yon (de Luisa) the president of the FMF to try to make this change. We want children and families to go to the stadiums ”.

He also said that: “we want children and families to go to stadiums. How can you take your children to the stadium if the players are insulted in any way? We can’t accept it we all have to work together to make this change in mindset so that football is played in a festive atmosphere ”.

One year from Qatar 2022

The FIFA President indicated that the objective of the Qatar World Cup, to be held from November 21 until December 18, 2022, It will be the fans union since everyone will be in one place.

Qatar is one year away from receiving the 32 teams that will be present at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Mexico is yet to seek their direct pass and thus avoid the playoffs.

So far, 364 days into the contest, there are 13 teams that already have their direct pass and 19 are still looking to join.