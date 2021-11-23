F1 2021: Saudi GP: Verstappen will be champion if Hamilton has a bad afternoon

Lto Formula 1 arrive in 15 days to Saudi Arabia, where the Dutch Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen will play the first of his two chances to win the Drivers’ World Championship title in the 2021 season of the Great Circus.

The new Jeddah Circuit can debut in style because can decide the crown in favor of Max Verstappen (never in that of Lewis hamilton). Mad Max features eight points of advantage which gives him a first option to be crowned. The mathematics say that be champion if he is in the top two and Hamilton does not have a good day as if to enter the Top Five. Difficult, but not impossible.

With what combinations will Verstappen win the title in Saudi Arabia? WIN on fast lap and Lewis is 6

WINS and Lewis is 7

SECOND with the fast lap and Lewis 10

SECOND and Lewis fails to score.

There are also chances that they will come tied for the last round in Abu Dhabi. And not a few, even more than there is a champion. It is enough that Hamilton wins, as in the last two races, and adds the fastest lap, and Verstappen is second, as in the last two races.

That they are first and second has happened in the last six grands prix, 13 times throughout the year. In that scenario, they will arrive even on points at the final appointment. The dream ending to this season.

