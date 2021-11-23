Experts will analyze the future of medicine and the changes Health will experience after the pandemic

A pandemic, with a hospital system on the brink of collapse at its most difficult moment, motivated people to treat themselves remotely, to use diagnostic and telemedicine technologies that from now on will change the paradigm of Health. That is why this November 24 at 11:30 in Chile (GMT-3), Roche Latin America will hold the event “Celebrate Life: Science changes our lives”.

There, and on the occasion of its 125th anniversary, the main scientific advances that the world has seen in this time will be reviewed and how these have been key to the development of Latin America and the world. In addition, the future of science and how technologies will need to be rethought to support the post-pandemic society will be discussed.

As the main speaker, the doctor and prominent scientist from Stanford and Harvard universities, Daniel Kraft, will be present, who will talk about the future of health and the role of science after COVID-19. In addition, the meeting will feature Rolf Hoenger, Roche Pharma Area Head for Latin America; Marilú Acosta, Master in Public Health and Health Promotion from the Henri Poincaré Institute in France; André Medici, international health and social economist in Washington DC; and Antonio Vergara, Area Head of Roche Diagnóstica for Latin America.

The panel will analyze the future of Health and the potential development that Medicine will have at the service of people, and where science should point in the coming years in a context full of uncertainties and challenges.

For his part, Daniel Kraft, invited the audience from all over Latin America and the Caribbean to discuss what the future of Medicine will be. “It is important that we talk about what we imagine facing the future of Health: a hospital at home; a laboratory on our computer. Perhaps the future of medicine is to address health care and not disease care, and promote continuous health anywhere and at any time, “he explained.

Likewise, Rolf Hoenger added that “we are going to celebrate how far humanity has come thanks to science in these 125 years and how our lives are constantly changing. All this, thanks to curious minds that seek improvements in all aspects of life, be it in the field of entertainment, in the conquest of space or in life itself. Innovation in science is the basis for caring for and improving something that we all value in life, such as health. Without health, it will be difficult for us to develop as a person and we believe that we must approach and talk ”.

On the other hand, Marilú Acosta, one of the panelists of the event, explained that the future of Medicine will focus a lot on advances related to distance care. “Take advantage of the technologies made with Artificial Intelligence, the wearables and video calls, it should add precisely to the counterweight of a very large population that needs to stay healthy, that deserves an early diagnosis, and high quality care ”.

For André Medici, the future of Medicine will play a central role in the development of countries and how they should adapt in the future. “We have a situation where we will go through a very big transformation in health systems. The role of governments will be very important in this matter, because Health will now become a central aspect of the economy of each country ”, said the Health consultant.

“Celebrate Life” will be broadcast on November 24 through www.celebrateliferoche.com, and broadcast free of charge for all of Latin America starting at 11:30 am (GMT-3). Those interested in knowing the details of the event can visit the site www.celebrateliferoche.com.

It will be a meeting to celebrate the advances of the past, and at the same time understand the present to create a future. The center of this celebration will be life and how it will be possible to continue improving existence in the coming years.