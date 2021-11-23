Exercise: 5 training routines to avoid varicose veins and improve circulation in the legs

The varicose veins They are a problem of Health which we rarely pay attention to: they usually appear at first as “spiders”And later, when they become complicated, they become inflamed and can pose a risk to your well-being. Avoid varicose veins with exercise, applying these 5 workout routines to improve blood circulation in the legs. Wear some healthy and beautiful legs with these tips!

It is important to mention that varicose veins are not an exclusive problem of women, also they mens they can suffer them; it is possible to prevent them with an adequate diet but also physical activity is needed to prevent them from appearing, that’s why, this time, I have for you the 5 best exercises to prevent varicose veins and improve blood circulation in the legs, especially if you spend many hours sitting. Try these workout routines!

What are varicose veins and why do they come out?

The varicose veins are swollen veins that collect blood when their valves are weak or damaged. Those most at risk for them are women of adulthood, obesity, who do not exercise or have a history of varicose veins, according to Medline Plus.

Tips to remove varicose veins

–Exercising constantly.

-Lose weight.

–Elevate your legs when resting and do not cross them when sitting.

What can I do to eliminate varicose veins?

Bike

The bike It’s one of the training that prevent the appearance of varicose veins and improve circulation in the legs. 30 minutes a day will make a difference!

Aquagym

Do you want to prevent varicose veins? So I recommend that you do aquagym, a exercise complete that combines swimming and aerobics.

Pedaling

You can do this exercise lying on your back on the floor or on your own bed: raise your legs and pretend that you are pedaling a bicycle. In this way you will stimulate blood circulation in the legs.

Leg twist

Integrate your workout routine This exercise: lie on your bed, yoga mat, or rug; then stretch one leg up and perform circles in the air for 20 seconds; later, do the same, but with the other leg.

Trot

A light jogging or running at a moderate speed it will prevent the appearance of varicose veinss and definitely, improve blood circulation in the legs. Include this exercise in you workout routine!