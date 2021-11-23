Everything Diglett’s bonus does in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

Again we bring you an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

The game does not detail exactly what it is for, so here we bring you the corresponding information. These are the details:

By accessing the Underground Grottoes, you can find yourself Diglett and Dugtrio at the corners and crossroads of the map: when you approach them, they start running leaving a pink trail that, if you collect, the count in the upper left corner of the map will increase by one.

Once the indicator reaches 40 , Diglett’s bonus will be triggered, though keep in mind that the counter is representative of all online players’ pickups, not just yours. This is when the notification appears stating that “something good” could happen.

, Diglett’s bonus will be triggered, though keep in mind that the counter is representative of all online players’ pickups, not just yours. This is when the notification appears stating that “something good” could happen. These are the bonuses : For those who are digging in the mines, there will be a higher chance of finding a special stone box containing a shiny statue. These statues can be used in the game to increase the chances of finding such Pokémon in the Underground Grottoes. To do this, check the orb to the right at the entrance to your secret base to see what effect your statues have on the grottoes: the more statues of the same type you have in your Secret Base, the more likely it is that those types of Pokémon will start to appear. . The trick is to finish digging as soon as you discover the stone box to move on to the next one as soon as possible. On the other hand, this bonus also improves players’ chances of finding shiny Pokémon in the Underground Caves. The trick here is to exit and re-enter a room, as the game determines whether a cave Pokémon is shiny as soon as you enter the room.

: The bonus only lasts 4 minutes and it is activated quite frequently among all the trainers present in the caves.

