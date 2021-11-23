Eternals made Iron Man’s sacrifice in the MCU more meaningful | Famous

Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Tony Stark or Iron Man was one of the pillars of Marvel movies for a decade, but the character said goodbye to the franchise after the events of ‘Endgame’.
Up until that point in the history of Marvel movies, Tony Stark seemed to be a surrendered and retired hero with the triumph of the villain Thanos in ‘Infinity War’.
However, his companions came to him for one last mission that would hopefully bring back all the innocent people who disappeared with Thanos’ snap.
Iron Man agreed, correctly setting time travel for the heroes to have a second chance, and ultimately sacrificing his life by using a new gauntlet with the Infinity Stones that would put an end to Thanos and his army.
The death of Iron Man brought back the population of the Earth that disappeared after ‘Infinity War’, but it meant the farewell of the main hero of the franchise and leader of the Avengers.
As the end of ‘Endgame’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ showed, Iron Man’s sacrifice did not go unnoticed, as he was dismissed by his friends at a funeral at his house on the lake and people around the world painted murals with his face in gratitude.
The detail in ‘Eternals’ that resignifies the death of Iron Man
Although Iron Man was not forgotten, the Marvel universe went on without him and recently introduced the Eternals, a new group of immortal heroes that was hidden for centuries.
The Eternals did not intervene in any of the previous fights on Earth on the orders of their creators, the Celestials, but they must fight a fight with the arrival of the Deviants on the planet.
Although the Eternals did not stop threats like Ultron or Thanos, it does not mean that they did not know the heroes and therefore were aware of who Iron Man, Captain America, Thor or Hulk were.
There are two moments from ‘Eternals’ where Marvel again brought up how important Iron Man and his death was to the franchise.
(Below are some spoilers for ‘Eternals’)
The first one occurs during a dinner where the characters are reunited and Sprite asks who will be the leader of the Avengers now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone.
Sprite refers to Steve as Captain Rogers and not as Captain America, since that place was already occupied in Marvel by Sam Wilson, who was previously Falcon. But the same does not happen with Iron Man, as he does not refer to him as Tony Stark, implying that there is no upcoming replacement for the character.
The second moment occurs during a speech in which Ikaris, Richard Madden’s character, stands in front of his fellow Eternals and questions the altruism of humanity.
“If we gave humanity the opportunity to choose, how many of them would be willing to die so that millions would be born?” Ikaris asks.
None of the Eternals can answer Ikaris’s question; However, his questioning refers to the sacrifice of Iron Man, since he was willing to die so that millions of people would return to Earth.
Tony Stark was not the only one who sacrificed himself in the Marvel universe, but his death was the most significant in the franchise and those ‘Eternals’ moments were responsible for proving it.