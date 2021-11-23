Emma Watson’s emotional message to Hermione from ‘Harry Potter’: “He’s still my favorite character” | Film and Television

Although Harry Potter was the protagonist of the saga, I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without Hermione Granger’s help. And it is that, without a doubt, the friend of the famous magician who survived is one of the favorite characters for the fans of the saga. The young Muggle-born witch won the hearts of millions of fans. And thanks to her, being the nerd of the class was cool.

The actress who gave her life from the age of eleven was Emma Watson. The British, who today is one of the most beloved actresses of an entire generation, spent ten years playing Hermione. Like her peers, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Emma became one of the most famous girls (and later teenagers) in the world. And is that his face was everywhere.

Now, 20 years after the premiere of the first film, Emma Watson has confirmed that she will return to Hogwarts with her fellow cast members for a special program that HBO Max has prepared.

In addition, the actress has shared a very special publication on her Instagram account. Emma has uploaded two photos: in the first we see her being just a girl with the entire film crew of the first installment; in the second, the formula is repeated but nine years later, when they finished filming The deathly hallows.

A very special message

On this 20th anniversary, Emma has shared how important it has been for her to bring Hermione Granger to life. And it is that it is the favorite role to which he has given life:

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (remains) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said that it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and he started counting … “

The actress has said that she feels very proud of having participated in this franchise and of the path she traveled with her colleagues during all these years:

“Now I look at my co-stars and am very proud of what each of them has become as a person. I am proud that we have been kind to each other, that we have supported each other and that we have maintained something meaningful. “

In addition, Emma wanted to thank all the fans for always being so affectionate with the saga. He has also assured that he continues to miss being with the entire film team.

Finally, Emma recalled that on January 1, Max premieres on HBO Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. We can’t wait to see the result!