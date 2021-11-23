Emma Watson, very in love in new photos with her boyfriend after clarifying the rumors about her life

After the success of ‘Harry Potter‘its protagonists became instant stars and practically grew up in front of the spotlight.

Although this entailed different consequences for actors, in the case of Emma Watson made the actress always treat her with a lot of privacy and suspicious of her personal life.

The young woman has made headlines in recent weeks due to rumors that began when she saw that she wore a significant ring on her ring finger, which triggered the speculation about a possible engagement with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton.

The unforgettable Hermione Granger has been in a relationship with this young man for two years, who erased all his traces online for her, and they have kept their romance as reserved as possible.

But just a few days ago Emma made an exception by reappearing on Twitter after a year to tackling forcefully rumors about her supposed engagement or the state of her career.

After clarifying that “if you have news”, he would share them with his fans, now DailyMail has published some photos of the couple taking a walk most romantic by Los Angeles.

Emma and Leo they appear embraced, giving each other affectionate gestures or walking intertwined and they are seen very in love, something that has made the actress’s fans very happy. She wore a very casual look with a sweater with a big heart and a jacket, while Robinton seemed to be in another different time and was wearing short sleeves.

Regarding her career, Emma is very focused on her commitments to solidarity organizations and her last known project was ‘Little Women’ in 2019.

