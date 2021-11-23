Elon Musk’s son sneaks into a conference and wins over Internet users

The “little X” appeared in a business meeting in which his father was the protagonist.

Upon seeing the SpaceX rocket, Elon Musk’s son made gestures that made the audience fall in love.

The short video was shared by Tesla on social networks and has caused a sensation among users.

The executive director of Space X, Elon Musk, participated has been the sensation in social networks and by members of his same companies after his son X Æ A-Xii, 16 months old, appeared in the picture during the virtual conference of the Council for Space Studies of the National Academies of Sciences and the Council of Physics and Astronomy.

The meeting was called to, among many other things, talk about the Starship spacecraft, which SpaceX is currently developing and which is supposed to be totally reusable; however, for a few minutes all the conversation at the time focused on the “Little X” (little X, in English), as the child is called.

Hi the name is little Elon, I mean Baby X. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/r4dF0qidY8 – Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) November 18, 2021

With more than 16 thousand likes, the Tesla account was filled with beautiful messages that allude to the baby and his father, who, they say, will instill in him the goals of sustainability.

“He is playing the piano. So cute!” “I was hoping your son had Tarzan’s long hair … a nice surprise!” “… I hope that @elonmusk,Baby X, continue with your goals and objectives… interplanetary human species and renewable energy ”. “But does little X say Hello or Ai? cute! He knows something ”.

Before the businessman participated, they were asked to reproduce a video that showed a rocket transported by SpaceX headquarters, but just at that moment “in small X” made his appearance and commented: “car, car”, so Musk, laughing, couldn’t help but hug his son and correct: “rocket, it’s a rocket in a big car.”

Those few minutes; However, they have touched the hearts of thousands of Internet users, who upon seeing little X Æ A-Xii move his arms and interact, have not hesitated to assume what a good father Musk must be outside the professional environment.

Although his participation was very tender, imitating the sound of the ship, the little baby was taken out of the room where Elon Musk was preparing his speech at the conference and, when he was separated from his father by a woman, it is only possible to hear how the child breaks down in tears.

Elon Musk’s son

X Æ A-Xii is the fruit of the relationship between businessman Elon Musk and Canadian singer Claire Elise Boucher, known by her stage name “Grimes”.

Last September, Musk revealed that he had “semi-separated” from his partner after three years together; however, your child’s care and well-being has always been your priority.

Now read:

Elon Musk, CEO or influencer? The impact of a tweet from the tycoon

Elon Musk will sell the last house he owns to achieve his goal: reach Mars

JP Morgan sues Tesla for a millionaire debt and Elon Musk makes a drastic decision