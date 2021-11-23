El Pelusa was buried without his heart, revealed a journalist

Many stories have emerged around the death of Diego Armando Maradona, the most recent indicates that the ’10’ was buried without his heart.

According to journalist Nelson Castro, Fluff his heart was extracted before burying him for medical reasons and before a supposed plan of a group of brave bars of Gymnastics and Fencing de La Plata to exhume the heart of the former footballer.

“There was a group of brave bars of Gymnastics who planned to break in and extract (Maradona’s) heart. That did not come to fruition because it was an act of enormous audacity. It was detected that this was going to happen so his heart was also extracted to study it because his heart was very important in determining the cause of Maradona’s death. Obviously, the information is that he is buried without a heart, “revealed Nelson Castro on the television program ‘Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand’ on the channel ‘El Trece’.

“The heart of Maradona he weighed half a kilo, he was a very big heart. He usually weighs 300 grams, even though he had a sportsman’s heart, which is a big heart. But he had it great for something else, not only for being an athlete but for the heart failure that he had, “he added.

Almost a year after the death of Maradona, Castro published a book entitled: ‘The health of Diego: the true story ‘, in which he reveals medical details of the soccer star, such as his addictions.

“Maradona he had a privileged body in terms of his resistance, as the doctor of dilated heart disease said, other people would have died. The problem is that he never wanted to make a sustained recovery, “he said in the interview.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: THE BEST: BENZEMA, MESSI, CRISTIANO, MBAPPÉ AND NEYMAR, AMONG CANDIDATES FOR THE BEST FIFA PLAYER