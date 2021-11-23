Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson to receive ‘People’s Champion’ award – Telemundo 52

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will receive the ‘People’s Champion’ award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, NBC and E! Networks announced Monday.

The “Baywatch”, “Jumanji” and “San Andreas” star has been nominated 15 times for the People’s Choice Awards, and has won twice.

The People’s Champion Award will recognize Johnson for his “entrepreneurial efforts and unwavering commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships,” the networks noted Monday.

“Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” said Jen Neal, an executive vice president of NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

“During a period of great uncertainty, Johnson has shown an uncanny ability to lift spirits and make people smile despite circumstances. His philanthropic endeavors and international social media presence has made him a cultural and inspiring leader to many, making him the perfect accolade for the “award

This year’s ‘People’s Champion’ ”.

Look at the special gesture that the actor had with a teacher for his retirement after 39 years of work.

Among other endeavors, Johnson serves as a National Celebrity Ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and is actively involved in The Starlight Children foundation that serves the needs of more than 60 million chronically and terminally ill children around the world.

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry will receive the People’s Icon Award at the December 7 ceremony for her contributions in film and television, including the first ever Oscar winner for Best Black Actress.

Veteran actor and Saturday Night Live entertainer Kenan Thompson will host the show, which will air on both NBC and E! at 9 p.m. on December 7 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on December 7.

Here the expressions of the actor.

Voting for the 40 music, film, television and pop culture categories closed on November 17.

For the full list of all nominees, click here.