Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson paid his double salary at Gridiron Gang

A new report on Tanoai Reed, Dwayne Johnson’s stunt double for many years, reveals that in his early films, Johnson genuinely cared for him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reed -who had done stunt work since his appearance in Waterworld, from 1995 – he first worked alongside Johnson (with whom he shares a family history) as a replacement stuntman for his second theatrical film, The scorpion king. However, in response to concerns that he was hired “only because of his Johnson resemblance,” Reed would continue their partnership on Johnson’s next project, The Rundown 2003 and, three years later, the 2006 sports drama Gridiron Gang.

Due to the limited budget of Gridiron Gang, Reed believed that he would not be needed for any scenes, but, to his surprise, Johnson paid his entire stunt fee himself during the making of the film. As explained to THR, “[Johnson] He said, ‘You’re more than a stuntman, you’re like family.’

This year, Johnson has starred Jungle cruise, Disney, and Red Notice, Netflix, and Reed has remained his stunt double on both projects. The two also worked together on their upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, Black adam, which showed the first official scene of his titular character at DC’s FanDome event earlier this year. TheThe film has been described as “avant-garde” by producer Hiram García, who drew comparisons to the universally acclaimed The dark knight by Christopher Nolan for the fact that Black Adam maintains a PG-13 rating despite having a “very high death toll” throughout Black Adam’s journey. Black Adam It will also feature appearances by members of the Justice Society of America, including Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

In addition to Black adam, Johnson will make another appearance in DC as the voice of Krypto the Superdog in DC League of Super-Pets. He currently produces and stars in the autobiographical comedy Young rock, which will premiere a Christmas episode in December ahead of its second season in 2022. Additionally, Johnson recently revealed that he has in mindan idea for a sequel to his 2017 disaster movie San Andreas, but he has not yet been able to commit to her due to scheduling conflicts.