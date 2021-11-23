Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, to receive an award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Entertainment powerhouse, philanthropist, entrepreneur and former WWE star will be honored with an award at the People’s Choice Awards 2021 next Tuesday, December 7.

Johnson, a 15-time PCA nominee and two-time winner, will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, your business endeavors, and your unwavering commitment to support children and families in need through multiple philanthropic associations.

“Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Entertainment Live Events.

“During a period of great uncertainty, Johnson has demonstrated an uncanny ability to lift spirits and make people smile despite the circumstances. His philanthropic efforts and international social media presence have made him a cultural leader and inspiration to many, making him the perfect recipient for The People’s Champion Award of 2021. “

Johnson serves as the co-founder and CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, a global cross-platform company rooted in authenticity, passion and storytelling, and the entrepreneurial pioneer partnered with Netflix to bring the international action thriller Red Notice to theaters and select audiences around the world, breaking world records as the biggest opening day and weekend for a Netflix movie.

Additionally, Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions partnered with Disney on the studio’s largest worldwide film debut this summer with Jungle Cruise. Johnson also recently wrapped production on the New Line / DC action franchise, Black Adam, and is currently in production on the highly anticipated second season of the hit NBC comedy series Young Rock .

Johnson has starred in and produced a number of global blockbuster films, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of Fast and Furious. Other film credits include Skyscraper, Rampage, Central Intelligence and Moana, and Dwayne Johnson is now producing a wrestling series.

Beyond his contributions to film and television, Johnson is also a successful entrepreneur. In August 2020, the global box office powerhouse partnered with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to acquire the professional soccer league, the XFL. Additionally, he is the founder of Siete Bucks Spirits and the ZOA Energy brand.

What dedicated philanthropist, Johnson serves as the National Celebrity Wish Ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been granting wishes with the organization for over 20 years. Johnson is also actively involved with The Starlight Children’s Foundation, which serves the critical needs of more than 60 million critically ill, chronic and terminally ill children worldwide.

It is because of all this that actor Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, will receive their People’s Champion award when the 2021 People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 p.m.

