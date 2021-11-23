Duilio Davino agrees to be excited about a possible double for Rayados

The president of Monterrey made it clear that after Concacaf they want to win Liga BBVA MX.

By: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez NOV. 22. 2021

“Ideally, that hierarchy and that level should appear in all matches, then you have to coldly analyze the tournament because we had many casualties, also the main objective, because it was played before was to be champion of the “Conca”, which was achieved, and now we have to recover people and be as strong as possible for the Liguilla ”.

“There are players who have an adaptation period, more than others, in the case of Érick (Aguirre) and Hector (Moreno)To be punctual, they arrived injured, and they were in recovery for a long time, every time we recover more people and we hope to recover Stefan (Medina) and César (Mountains) and thus Javier (Aguirre) already has an XI ”.

What does not change is the requirement for StripedBecause last season they were eliminated by Santos at the last minute and now they don’t want to go through the same situation. The royal group has hierarchy and they know that they must seek to seize the Scream Mexico A21 BBVA MX.

“I feel good, obviously the team is committed to what is to come, with the demands that this club has had, a new tournament starts that the eight teams have the same possibility.”