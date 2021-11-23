Doug Bowser reportedly sent an email to Nintendo employees speaking out against the harassment situation within Activision Blizzard – Nintenderos

After PlayStation’s Jim Ryan and Microsoft’s Phil Spencer ruled on the matter the harassment situation within Activision BlizzardIt seems that it was Nintendo’s turn. As the FanByte medium has learned (through the reputed Imran Khan) and here we share, Doug Bowser would have sent an email to Nintendo America employees this past Friday (including studios like Retro Studios and Next Level Games) to discuss the situation.

In such email, Bowser would claim that has followed this whole situation of harassment and toxicity within Activision Blizzard, and who finds these events distressing and disturbing. Thus, I would go on to state that such things go against your values ​​and the beliefs and policies of Nintendo as a company. The alleged email goes on to talk about the importance Nintendo places on an open and inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome. Finally, it ends with the news that Nintendo employees reportedly contacted Activision to take action, although it does not go into what kind of measures those would be.

Doug Bowser reportedly noted in the mail your relationship with ESA (an entity of which Activision is also a part) and how it is working to evaluate its members and toughen policies against harassment and abuse in the workplace: “All companies in the industry must create an environment where everyone feels respected and treated as equals, and where everyone understands the consequences of things not being like that.

Of course, Until Nintendo releases an official statement publicly (if it occurs), we should take this as a rumor. What is clear is that the company is governed by strong moral values ​​and its employees enjoy a healthy and egalitarian work environment, unlike other companies, unfortunately. We will keep you informed with any updates.

Source