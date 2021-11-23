‘Don’t look up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence premieres trailer in Spanish

Netflix has distributed a new trailer of his big movie by the end of the year, Don’t Look Up or Don’t Look Up, a high-flying production that features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill or Timothe Chalamet, among others, and which will be released in selected cinemas on December 10. Later, as of Day December 24, get to Netflix. Today the streaming portal has distributed a new advance in Spanish.

Two scientists, an alert and a political wall impossible to solve

This is one of the great bets of the portal, which seeks through the prism of a dark comedy, transmits a simple message: we must heed science when it warns us of the dangers that are to come. The plot puts us in the position of two astronomers without much reputation, played by DiCaprio and Lawrence, who discover a meteorite potentially dangerous for the Earth; the gravity of the matter is such that it could hit the blue planet in just 6 months and destroy all life.





Both will visit the oval office of the White House to alert of the arrival of the comet, being greeted by the president of the United States, Meryl Streep and the chief of staff, the son of the country’s top official and to whom Jonah Hill give life – and beware, his role looks like meat Oscar nomination. Given the low reputations of both, they are forced to fight to be believed, as they are totally estranged and ignore their warnings.

Many politicians use their catastrophic message to mock and get profit, while the threat settles on the horizon. Meme meat, both will fight with all possible means so that the truth comes out. Do not look above will premiere on Netflix next December 24 with a cast that leaves everyone speechless.