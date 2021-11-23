‘Don’t Look Up’: Jennifer Lawrence says she is “happy with my deal” after charging less than Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about charging less than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t look up despite being the protagonist of the film.

In the upcoming Netflix premiere, Lawrence and DiCaprio play two mid-level astronomers who discover that a comet – described as a “planet killer” – is on a collision course with Earth.

In a new interview with Vanity fairLawrence spoke of the pressure he put in to rank number one in the film’s credits, as well as the news that he was paid less than his co-star.

“I was number one on the calling list,” said the actress. “[Me parece bien] be number one on the call list? Yes. And I thought [los créditos] they should reflect that ”.

“Leo was very nice about it. I think we had something called Laverne & Shirley, which is a billing that was invented where it’s fair billing. But I guess at some point I cast the stone further, like, ‘What if it wasn’t the same?’ “

Despite having received the best remuneration, an annual report of Variety on actors’ salaries – which was released in August – revealed that DiCaprio earned more for Don’t look up.

The star of The Revenant collected US $ 30 million (₤ 22.4 million) while Lawrence earned US $ 25 million (₤ 18.7 million). Vanity fair He noted that this means that Lawrence earned 83 cents on every DiCaprio dollar.

When asked about the difference in pay, Lawrence told the publication that she “saw it too.”

(NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

“Look, Leo makes more box office than me. I am extremely lucky and happy with my agreement, ”she mentioned.

The 31-year-old actress added: “But in other situations, what I’ve seen – and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen it as well – is that it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay.”

“And if you question something that seems uneven, they answer that it is not gender disparity, but they cannot tell you what it is exactly.”

The buzz surrounding Adam McKay’s upcoming release has been growing since it was announced in October last year.

McKay wrote the film for Lawrence, and the actor had his first script reading.

Lawrence and DiCaprio lead an impressive cast, which includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry and Mark Rylance.

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi will also appear.

Don’t look up It will hit UK theaters on December 10, before hitting Netflix on December 24.