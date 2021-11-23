‘Don’t look up’: Jennifer Lawrence confesses that she took drugs to record a scene for her last film | People

The cast of the Netflix comedy Don’t look up, which opens on December 24, includes such well-known faces as those of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence or Meryl Streep. A large production of which its director and screenwriter, Adam McKay, has revealed some details. The Oscar winner has revealed at a press conference for Yahoo! Movies – which Lawrence has also attended – that the film has a 16-minute scene of complete improvisation in which all the aforementioned actors along with Jonah Hill have participated. That is not, however, the only anecdote of the recording that they have shared: the Oscar-winning actress of The Hunger Games He shot a scene under the influence of drugs because his character was also high during the scene.

McKay himself has narrated what happened. The American asked the director for permission to smoke a cannabis joint in a scene with Streep, since her character “is really high.” “And I replied: ‘of course, you can get high,” he confessed naturally. Apparently, the protagonism of this scene falls on Lawrence, who makes a monologue of several minutes. “Everybody messed with me [durante la escena]I guess because she was high. It was easy to get angry, “added the actress with a laugh after clarifying that” she was not pregnant at that time “to avoid possible confusion. Lawrence announced in September 2021 that she was expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney, a New York art gallery owner whom she married in late 2019.

Despite the good harmony that the actress and director have shown during the press conference, Lawrence has a complaint about the production that he revealed in the last interview he gave to Vanity fair to promote the movie. The magazine has shared, according to the Variety study that reveals the salaries of the biggest movie stars, that Lawrence was paid 25 million dollars (22.2 million euros) for the film, compared to 30 million (26 , 65 million euros) that DiCaprio received. The figures show the still existing wage gap suffered by women in Hollywood. “I was the first on the call sheet,” said the actress, emphasizing the fact that it is she who appears as the main protagonist in the production credits, even before DiCaprio.

“Look, Leo attracts more box office than me”, has admitted the interpreter of The good side of things. “I’m very lucky and I’m happy with my agreement,” she explained, “but what I’ve seen, and I’m sure other women in your workplace have seen it as well, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems unequal, they tell you it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t tell you what it is exactly. ” This is not the only reflection that Lawrence has made during the talk, where she has also related that she lived in a plane crash in 2017 for which she was sure she would die, a highly traumatic experience for her that meant “a before and after.”

It happened when they were flying over the American city of Buffalo, at a height of 3,100 meters above the ground. The young woman has indicated that thanks to the speed of action of the pilots, experts in their work, the plane managed to land in the city without setbacks. However, for a few minutes she was sure that “they were all going to die.” “I started leaving little mental voice messages for my family, like ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.’ She says that, for the first time on a plane, she was not sure if she would survive and began to pray. “Flying is horrible” for her since what happened and, unfortunately, she has to do it often. In fact, on his next trip after that traumatic journey, Lawrence has confessed that he had to endure it under anesthesia thanks to a pill and with the help of “several mini bottles of rum.”

McKay also commented in her last press conference that she was the first to read the script for Don’t look up. In the film she plays Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate who discovers that a comet is approaching Earth. It is then that she and her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy (played by DiCaprio), set out on a trip across the US trying to warn about the threat.