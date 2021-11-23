Dollar price today November 23, peso depreciates

Today Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21,1220 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Monday at 20.9821 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.65% or 13.7 cents, trading around 21.14 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.9940 and a maximum of 21.1932 pesos per dollar, new high since March 10.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.98 – Sale: $ 20.98

: Buy $ 20.98 – Sale: $ 20.98 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.52 – Sale: $ 21.26

: Buy: $ 20.52 – Sale: $ 21.26 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.48

: Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.48 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.28

Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.28 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 21.25 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95 IXE: Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 21.25 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.50 Monex: Buy: $ 20.74 – Sale: $ 21.74

Buy: $ 20.74 – Sale: $ 21.74 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 Santander: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 21.62

Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 21.62 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.51

Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.51 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 56,788.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.76 pesos, for $ 28.22 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

