Disney reveals premiere date for live action Pinocchio with Tom Hanks

The movie of Pinocchio with Tom Hanks It has been in the making from the Disney house for at least five years, but it was only yesterday when the release date worldwide and other details of its production.

According to statements from Disney’s chief financial officer, Kristine McCarthy, the film had been planned for theatrical release pre-COVID-19, but almost two years of pandemic have changed things, especially with the arrival of Disney Plus.

The Mickey Mouse company will reunite Tom Hanks with director Robert Zemeckis for the live-action film of the 1940 animated classic, whose cast Disney unveiled a few names last March.

When is the live action of Pinocchio released?

Tom Hanks will be the father and creator of Pinocchio.

Company executives quoted by the Collider media point out that Pinocchio will premiere on Disney Plus sometime between July and September 2022, with Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the voice of ‘Pepe el Grillo’, as Jiminy Cricket is known in Spanish.

The script was written by director Robert Zemeckis (Forest Gump, Jumanji, Back to the Future). More details on this long-awaited film are expected to be revealed on Disney + Day on November 12.

Pinocchio live action cast

Pinocchio will return to the big screen with a cast of superstars.

Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo will play the iconic “Blue Fairy,” helping Pinocchio become a real boy; Keegan-Micheal Kay as the Honored Fox John, co-villain from the original story; Luke Evans as The Coachman and Lorraine Bracco as “Sofia the Seagull”, a new character from the cinematic version.

Since August 2020 it was known that Disney wanted Tom Hanks as Geppetto in the live action Pinocchio, but it was not until early this year that his participation was confirmed.

