Dimitri Payet denounces the bottle hit in Lyon in court

The captain of the Olympique de Marseille, Dimitri payet, on Monday denounced before the courts the bottle he received during a match the day before in Lyon (east), the Marseille club announced to AFP.

Although he did not report directly, the club, which confirmed the information advanced by RMC Sport, specified that it would be constituted civil part in the case, which is being investigated by the prosecution of this French city.

The footballer of Marseilles, “very shocked “by this aggression What did the definitive suspension of the match against him Olympique de Lyon on Sunday, he consulted the occupational doctor at the request of the public prosecutor.

The bottle to Payet when five minutes of the game against him had been played Lyon It is the latest chapter in a series of incidents that are staining this edition of the French championship.

The discipline commission of the Professional Soccer League French (LFP), meeting urgently, sanctioned the Lyon with the total closing of the doors of its stadium in a precautionary manner, until the final decision on December 8.

The French Minister of Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, considered this Monday “intolerable“the incident and called for” immediate awareness “of the clubs to ensure safety in the field and stands.

Maracineanu and the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, will meet on Tuesday with the LFP and the French Soccer Federation (FFF) to see “what can be done” after the incidents on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Sports.