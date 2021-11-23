Diego Cocca admits that Monterrey is favorite over Atlas in Liguilla

Despite the great tournament in which Atas finished as second place in the rankings, just below the America, the technical director of the rojinegros Diego Cocca I consider that Monterrey is the favorite in this series of Quarterfinals for the squad he has and the titles he has raised in recent years.

“The thing about favoritism is a matter of the people. If we go to the numbers, Monterrey is a team that has been winning championships, was champion this semester (Concachampions) and it is very clear that Monterrey has a competitive team and is a favorite in this series. But we are not interested, we are interested in ours, we have respect for the rival, but our objective is to continue growing ”.

The Argentine strategist pointed out that in the three weeks that the team had no activity they took advantage of them to work on aspects such as intensity and take out players who were injured, and from today, already with the knowledge of the rival, they practiced the possession of the ball and the counterattacks.

“We set ourselves a couple of goals, the first is a matter of possession, there are moments when you have to have the ball and we work a lot on that, I think we have improved. Generating kickbacks that is the other issue we are working on ”, he commented.

“We handled the weeks well, we set goals in terms of the game, the dynamics, some players we took out who came with injuries. Logically one is anxious and we wanted to know the rival to playWe already know, we are already prepared and today we are working on what the rival will be ”.

Cocca said that the new format, in which the away goal is no longer the first tiebreaker, will not cause him to change his game system. Noted that will respect the identity with which they came to this instance and that he will seek to play in the same way both in the Sultana del Norte and in the Jalisco Stadium.

“I think it does not change our approach, we have to be smart, know that Monterrey has to beat usThat does not mean that we have to be passive and hope that Monterrey does not play well. We do not have an identity which we are going to respect ”, he concluded.