Cruz Azul will lose a quarter of the value of its squad

With the departure of several players, the value of Cruz Azul’s squad may drop from $ 71.5 million to $ 54.1 million.

MEXICO — Blue Cross failed in the search for the two-time league championship by succumbing in the repechage phase against Monterrey, but the team led by Juan Reynoso could suffer a new blow, since the transfer market will open the doors to elements that will cause the value of the squad to fall.

The celestial team will lose in the winter to Orbelín Pineda, who is the second most expensive player in the club. According to Transfermarkt, the price of the steering wheel is nine million euros (10.12 million dollars).

Cruz Azul was thrashed by Monterrey and was eliminated from the playoffs. Imago 7

The footballer will be part of the Celta Vigo as of January 1, since the contract between the footballer and the cement team ends on the last day of the year.

TO Orbelín the loss of Yoshimar Yotún, who despite being important within the squad and in obtaining the League title in the Guard1anes 2021 does not have negotiations with the team, so Blue Cross will lose a value of 2.81 million dollars more (2.5 million).

The last blow that the club will receive with the departure of elements without contracts is the midfielder Walter Montoya, who is valued at 1.5 million euros ($ 1.69 million). The South American will not remain among the ranks of the institution either.

These men could be added Pablo Aguilary Alexis Pena. The first one has not yet renewed with the club and ends his contract in June 2021, so they would have to sell it to obtain some economic benefit, while Alexis Peña ends his loan and would have to return to Chivas.

The value of these player items amounts to $ 17.32 million, while the total value of the squad is $ 71.50 million. Without these parts, the value of the equipment could drop to $ 54.18 million.