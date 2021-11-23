Cruz Azul was a cowardly and shameful team: Javier Alarcón

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 22.11.2021 17:29:37





Six months ago he went crazy and he even launched insults on the air on social networks for seeing the team of his love champions after 23 and a half years of teasing. Now the picture is diametrically opposite for Javier Alarcón with his fans at Cruz Azul, a club he harshly criticized for being “fainthearted” on the humiliating 1-4 elimination against Rayados.

Speaking of “cold breasts” and the feeling that the C2021 championship was just a stroke of luck, the communicator of TV picture demanded from the new leaders that the Machine be a competitive team in each tournament and not remain as an extraordinary event within a mediocre reality.

“An unhappy, shameful ending from a cowardly team that ends up being dragged by Monterrey and whoever says otherwise is confused, “he declared on his YouTube channel.

“You have to tell the new leaders that they must believe it, that this team is there to always fight and not to give a bell every 20 years and then fall as a small team, because they returned to the cold chest team, the gray team, because there are ways to lose and Cruz Azul leaves the title in a very shameful way. “

It seems that Juan Reynoso was superb: Alarcón

Describing the reasons for the failure of the Cement, the journalist pointed out to Juan Reynoso for “gentrification” after the title of the previous semester, accusing that he believed that with any player on the court he was capable of beating heavyweight rivals and that he paid for with the prompt elimination.

“What Juan Reynoso potentiated last semester it became an excess. The coach suddenly confused what it is to give the same opportunity on the court to certain players who earned a place competing in training to not respect hierarchies. This tells me that Juan Reynoso was superb or got a little lost“he commented.

He also alluded to the lack of reinforcements for the Apertura 2021, although the economic situation is unfavorable for all clubs after the coronavirus pandemic. Added to that the sensitive low level of specific elements such as Cabecita Rodríguez and Luis Romo.