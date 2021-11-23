Cruz Azul breaks ranks after elimination against Rayados in the 2021 Apertura playoff

The cement group was due in a semester in which it lowered its level of play in relation to the Guardians 2021.

Colorin Colorado… Blue Cross ended his participation in the Opening 2021 after falling thrashed before Rayados from Monterrey 1-2 in the reclassification match of the MX League. The cement manufacturers were unable to compete against a team that beat them during the 90 minutes and that exposed the evils of a team that cries out for renewal.

And is that despite the title obtained a few months ago, The Machine showed its ‘seams’ throughout this semester and will have to look for solutions in the next pass market. The celestial team broke ranks yesterday at the Azteca Stadium after the elimination was consummated and will have a period of vacations before the start of the preseason with a view to Clausura 2022.

According to information from reporter Daniel Sandoval, Juan Reynoso and his coaching staff have given the entire squad 15 days of vacation to lighten the load of a tournament in which there were many games and little rest time. The return of the players to the facilities of La Noria would be scheduled for Monday, December 6.

“The team will break ranks and go on vacation for 15 days, and then report to the preseason. At least 5 elements will no longer be with the team for the next tournament, led by the already known departure of Orbelín Pineda.“, the reporter highlighted on his personal Twitter account.

On December 6, all the players on the squad would arrive to undergo medical tests before starting training for a new season. After the words of the coach in the press conference after the game against Monterrey, Cruz Azul will look for reinforcements in the next transfer market to compete again for the first places.