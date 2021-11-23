Cosméticos Lush leaves social networks to express its concern for the mental health of consumers

The firm announced a “Global Anti-Social Media Policy” that seeks to draw attention to the use of technology “for regeneration, not destruction” and “to have a positive impact on social change.”

The cosmetics brand Lush announced last Friday that it will deactivate its social media accounts from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat, in an effort to address what it views as consumers’ mental health issues.

The company reported that as of November 26, its global presence on the networks will remain deactivated until the platforms take measures to provide a safer environment for users.

“We hope that the platforms will introduce strong guidelines of good practices, and we hope that an international regulation will become law,” the company said in a statement, highlighting the need it has seen to take its own measures to protect customers from the “damage and manipulation” to those who are exposed on social networks.

In this context, the British brand has planned a series of initiatives that include increasing its presence on YouTube or the use of Twitter for customer service. Likewise, for its campaigns it has started the production of newsletters distributed by e-mail.

Under the title of “Global Anti-Social Media Policy”This new commitment, which will extend to the 48 countries where the company currently operates, seeks to draw attention to the use of technologies “for regeneration, not destruction” and “to have a positive impact on social change”.

This is the second time that the firm has tried to promote similar measures, after doing so in 2019 with its channels in the United Kingdom. Now that resolution has been strengthened by a whole accumulation of recent information “that clearly reveals the well-known damages to which young people are exposed” due to the “scant regulation of this space,” according to a statement published on its official website.

In a world where technology has become an essential part of all businesses, Lush, a provider of luxury products for skin and hair care, says it is ready to “start a digital revolutionl “.