[Confirmados] These are December’s Gold Games

Just a few minutes ago they have been confirmed . These are indeed the new games with Gold for the month of December.

Like every new month, the day comes that many Xbox Live Gold membership holders expect, the new Games with Gold; a pack of free titles that we have twice had for almost 5 years now. Every month 4 new games are announced, which are usually Xbox One and Xbox 360, the latter being backward compatible on the new Microsoft consoles.

This time the user Billbill-Kun through Dealabs, has leaked what the next Games with Gold will be, gaining a lot of credibility due to his previous leaks. This would be the fourth consecutive month that he has hit the 4 Gold titles.

These would be the new Games with Gold

As always we have 4 titles distributed between the 2 of Xbox One / Xbox Series and the 2 of Xbox 360 / original Xbox, backward compatible on the newest consoles.