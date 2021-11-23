[Confirmados] These are December’s Gold Games

Upgrade
Original News
Like every new month, the day comes that many Xbox Live Gold membership holders expect, the new Games with Gold; a pack of free titles that we have twice had for almost 5 years now. Every month 4 new games are announced, which are usually Xbox One and Xbox 360, the latter being backward compatible on the new Microsoft consoles.
This time the user Billbill-Kun through Dealabs, has leaked what the next Games with Gold will be, gaining a lot of credibility due to his previous leaks. This would be the fourth consecutive month that he has hit the 4 Gold titles.
These would be the new Games with Gold
As always we have 4 titles distributed between the 2 of Xbox One / Xbox Series and the 2 of Xbox 360 / original Xbox, backward compatible on the newest consoles.
- The Escapists 2 – Available from December 1 to December 31
- Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition – Available from December 16 to January 15
- Orcs Must Die! – Available from December 1 to 15
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet – Available from December 16 to 31