Cofepris suspends two Pharmacies in Cuautitlán Izcalli for the sale of adulterated medicine

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) suspended in Cuautitlán Izcalli two establishments in the chain Popular Pharmacy, in which he identified the sale of at least five adulterated medications and adulterated.

Establishments suspended by the Cofepris They are located on Calle Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz 206, Colonia Centro, and the second on Calle Adolfo López Mateos No. 23, Colonia San Lorenzo, both in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico state.

In this way, the Commission urged those who have bought in these pharmacies to verify the authenticity of your medications. He also invited to denounce the illicit practice of counterfeiting and sale of medicines through the page gob.mx/cofepris, as well as other acts or omissions that represent risk or cause damage to health.

Thus, Cofepris recommended to the public to purchase medicines only in formally constituted establishments that have sanitary license or operating notice, check that the lot numbers and Expiry dates they do not present anomalies in their impression and avoid acquiring fractionated or bulk medicine.

What are the irregular medications that were identified?

At the branch located on Calle Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz 206, the health authority identified the falsification of the medicine Tempra Forte (paracetamol) in its 650 mg tablet presentation.

It was detailed that the inconsistencies in the drug belonging to lot AAM6801 were printing defects in the secondary packaging, as well as tablets of a different color to the original medicine and the blister (packaging) was smaller.

On the other hand, in the establishment on Adolfo López Mateos Street No. 23, San Lorenzo neighborhood, three adulterated drugs and one counterfeit were found. Below is the list:

1.- Duradoce (Hydroxocobalamin), 1mg / 2ml solution for injection with an expiration date of June 2022. The vials have corrector on the expiration date and were loose in the box.

2.- Denvar (cefixime), in 400mg capsules. In whose secondary packaging the expiration date in and in the blister was altered, it was observed that the expiration date and the batch were shortened.

3.- Amaryl (glimepiride / metformin), in its 4mg / 1000mg tablet presentation. This drug has been canceled from the health registry since October 2019.

4.-Agin tablets (acetylsalicylic acid, ascorbic acid and sulfadiazine) is the counterfeit drug that was found and it presented differences from the original in color, typography, images, text and size.

Finally, the health authority called on those who purchased these drugs to suspend its use and contact health professionals to continue their medical treatment, as well as report adverse reactions or discomfort related to the consumption of these medicines.

