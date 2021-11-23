Cofepris suspends two branches of Farmacia Popular in Edomex for the sale of adulterated medicine | News from Mexico

STATE OF MEXICO.- Two branches of the “Farmacia Popular” chain were suspended by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) because they found that at least five of the drugs they sold were adulterated and counterfeit.

The sanctioned premises are those that are located on the street Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz 206, in the Centro neighborhood, and the second one on the street Adolfo López Mateos 23, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood, Los dos de Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico.

Cofepris invited people who have bought drugs at this pharmacy to verify their authenticity. At the same time, he asked to make a complaint in case he learned of cases of illicit practice of counterfeiting and sale of medicines through his official website.

Thus, Cofepris recommended to the public to acquire medicines only in formally constituted establishments that have a health license or operating notice, check that the batch numbers and expiration dates do not present anomalies in their printing and avoid acquiring fractioned or bulk medicine.

Counterfeit drugs

What are the irregular medications that were identified? At the branch located on the street Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz 206, the health authority identified the falsification of the drug Tempra Forte (paracetamol) in its presentation of 650 mg tablets.

It was detailed that the inconsistencies in the drug belonging to lot AAM6801 were printing defects in the secondary packaging, as well as tablets of a different color to the original medicine and the blister (packaging) was smaller.

Moreover, in the street setting Adolfo López Mateos No. 23, Colonia San Lorenzo, three adulterated drugs and one counterfeit were found. Below is the list:

It may interest you:

1.- Lasts twelve (Hydroxocobalamin), 1mg / 2ml solution for injection with an expiration date of June 2022. The vials have corrector on the expiration date and were loose in the box.

2.- Denvar (cefixime), in 400mg capsules. In whose secondary packaging the expiration date in and in the blister was altered, it was observed that the expiration date and the batch were shortened.

3.- Amaryl (glimepiride / metformin), in its 4mg / 1000mg tablet presentation. This drug has been canceled from the health registry since October 2019.

4.-Agin tablets (acetylsalicylic acid, ascorbic acid and sulfadiazine) is the counterfeit drug that was found and it presented differences from the original in color, typography, images, text and size.

Finally, the health authority called on those who acquired these drugs to suspend their use and contact health professionals to continue their medical treatment, as well as to report adverse reactions or discomfort related to the consumption of these drugs.