Club América’s casualties for the Quarterfinals against Pumas

The America club serves as the top favorite to win the tournament title Scream Mexico Opening 2021 after his overwhelming step in the 17 days when he achieved 10 victories and only two defeats to have a sum of 21 goals in favor and 10 goals against, defining himself as the best of the contest.

Santiago Solari works to increase the functioning of its clients in this very relevant stage of the MX League where you will see the faces against the Pumas of the UNAM mid week. However, the azulcrema squad will not be able to count on all its squad due to the recurring theme of injuries, with the midfield being the most affected area.

The Eagles will have the absence of Pedro Aquino After the review by the specialists they determined that he had a muscle injury to the left rectus femoris,

This originated after playing the match between the Selection of Peru against Venezuela in the South American qualifiers, despite the indication of the Board of Directors of Coapa not to use it due to the discomforts it presented.

Another element with drawbacks is Mario Osuna, who has a discomfort in the fibula head of the right leg, although the specific time for his recovery has not been announced, it is almost a fact that he will not be able to be present in the first leg against those led by Andres Lillini, being two casualties that will weigh on the vitality of the League

What men can Solari use?

The Indiecito You can count on the services of Fernando Madrigal and the young man Santiago Naveda, who has been used after overcoming his ligament injury in preparation games for the Liguilla. The fans are confident that their player will be able to play a worthy role in the midfield.