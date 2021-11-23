Clarify your future! Oribe Peralta reacts to his departure from Chivas

Before the versions that Oribe Peralta has both feet off Chivas de Guadalajara, for the Clausura 2022 Tournament because he did not want to accept the proposal to join the coaching staff or the basic forces in the immediate future, the attacker himself responded on his social networks arguing that now the media knows more than he does.

It was in the Sancadilla column of the Reforma Group where this information was aired of the reasons why he would leave the ranks of the Sacred Herd, ensuring that he did not accept the proposal to stay and guide the youngest players of the institution, since they are the ones more follow him since he arrived at the club in 2019.

“Oribe Peralta hopes for a miracle, because after he rejected the offer of Chivas to join the coaching staff or work with the basic forces of the rojiblancos, surely cross his fingers so that Santos Laguna gives him some sign, because his wish is to finish his career dressed with the shirt of the Shire box. However, in recent tournaments the set of the Warriors He has not thrown a change of lights for this to happen “, it was part of what Sanca published.

But the “Brush” appeared on his Twitter account to clarify the situation, Well, although he did not specify if his destination is out of Chivas or in some other club, yes he dismissed this information with which several national media have speculated about the future of the scorer, who in Guadalajara has only scored two official goals in more than two years.

“They know more than me”, were the brief words of Oribe Peralta, who in the last duels of Guadalajara in the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament barely added minutes and was one of the last options in front for the helmsman Michel Leaño, who preferred Ángel Zaldívar, César, Huerta, Jesús Godínez and even Jesús Angulo as a forward center, before the “Hermoso”.