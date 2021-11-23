CJ ENM acquired majority stake in Endeavor

According to the company, the acquisition serves as a ‘new growth engine’ to convert CJ ENM into a ‘total global entertainment company’. The transaction was for $ 775 million at a business valuation of $ 850 million, including $ 655 million to Endeavor and a contribution of $ 120 million of equity to the balance sheet. Endeavor Content (which implies a position -valuation of the capital stock of USD 970 million).

The agreement to acquire the 80% stake, including the management rights, was approved on November 19, 2021 by the board of directors of CJ ENM. Endeavor will retain 20% of the scripted portion of the business, in addition to retaining the unscripted portion of the business, as well as certain documentary and film sales and financial consulting services. Graham taylor and Chris Rice Endeavor Content will continue to lead the studio as co-CEOs. The two companies anticipate that the deal will close early in the first quarter of 2022.

This is the largest merger and acquisition of CJ ENM, which invested for the first time in Dreamworks and got into the content business 26 years ago. By acquiring Endeavor Content, plans to solidify its presence in the global market and content distribution channels. The Korean company will also be able to expand its original IP collection to incorporate that of Endeavor Content. The library and portfolio that will contain a wide range of IPs from around the world will support the plan to launch its OTT platform, TVING, Worldwide.

You can also further accelerate your penetration into the global content market by making full use of Endeavor Content’s extensive network through various distribution channels. This will create a complete value chain for CJ ENM to distribute its world-class dramas, movies and entertainment programs to the world. New doors will open for the creative group, including producers, writers, etc., who will be able to collaborate on multiple levels to create highly successful global content.

Ariel emmanuel, CEO of Endeavor, commented: ‘Four years ago, we set out to build a talent studio that prioritized greater creative freedom and ownership. Taylor, Rice and the entire team delivered on that promise, and this transaction further underscores the enduring value of premium content and talent. Having known Miky Lee for over 25 years, I am confident that CJ ENM will be an excellent studio manager, accelerating and amplifying his projects on a global stage. ‘

Kang ho-sung, CEO of CJ ENM, added: ‘We are very pleased to announce this agreement with a company that is growing at a remarkable speed in the US and European markets. We are confident that this agreement will create a synergy between both companies, recognized worldwide for their production capabilities and their list of successful intellectual property properties. We strive to become a leading global studio encompassing content that appeals to a global audience; like this agreement with Endeavor Content, we will continue to expand our presence in the global market. ‘

Recognized for its recent Parasite, winner of several Academy Awards, CJ ENM’s credits also include the television series Crash Landing on You, Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, Hospital Playlist and the movies Snowpiercer, Miss granny and the Tony Award-winning Broadway production, Kinky Boots. He is currently co-producing a drama series with Skydance Media as part of its strategic partnership made early last year; participates in the production of a television adaptation of Parasite which, in addition, will be transmitted by HBO. In entertainment formats, he created I Can See Your Voice, which has been broadcast and / or adapted in more than 23 regions, as well as the Emmy-nominated drama 2021 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and music reality show I-Land.

“We are delighted with this next chapter as we seek to unlock even greater value for talent and our producing partners,” added Taylor and Rice, co-CEOs of Endeavor Content. “With the addition of CJ ENM, our mission to empower creators and foster an inclusive environment that promotes diverse content on a global scale is only strengthened,” they completed.

Endeavor Content launched in 2017 as an independent talent agency production, consulting, sales and distribution platform and studio that puts artists, creators and producers first. Its mission then expanded to become a more inclusive studio that promotes and supports content and creators that appeal to diverse audiences. Since its inception, it has owned, financed and / or sold more than 125 movies and television series that have garnered more than 69 Emmy Awards and nominations and 59 Oscars and nominations.

His main successes include In the Heights and Just mercy for Warner brothers, Book Club for Paramount Pictures, Blue miracle for Netflix and Joe bell with Roadside Attractions. He has also made his mark internationally, managing the global distribution of hit series such as Killing Eve, The Night Manager, Normal People and Nine Perfect Strangers. His upcoming film projects include The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed directorial debut for Netflix, and the highly anticipated Ambulance from Michael Bay for cinemas. On the television side, the studio will premiere several new series from top talents in the first half of the year: Severance by Ben Stiller, Roar by Nicole Kidman for Apple TV +, Wolf like me for Peacock, starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher, Tokyo Vice by Michael Mann for HBO Max and Life & Beth by Amy Schumer for Hulu.