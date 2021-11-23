Christopher Nolan signs Robert Downey Jr. for his new movie

This is going to be memorable. Over the last few months, every piece of news that reaches us about the new movie of Christopher Nolan it is still better than the previous one. The sensational director is already at work with Oppenheimer, the film with which he promises to overwhelm us in the summer of 2023. A project that has it all.

The film brings us closer to the figure of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role as the developer of the atomic bomb. Based on the book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The challenge is of epic proportions, so our beloved Christopher Nolan has decided to surround himself with an impressive cast.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon they were the big names that were already on board. Well, the icing on the cake has just arrived in a big way. Neither more nor less than the sensational Robert Downey Jr. it will also be to the movie. After a few years entangled in the role of Iron Man for the cinematic universe of Marvel, the sensational performer now faces a very interesting panorama, with a multitude of very interesting projects apart from superheroes. Great news.