Christmas gifts for less than 50 euros

Black Friday 2021 is a great opportunity to advance Christmas gifts. Therefore, in this compilation we propose a series of original ideas and gifts for less than 50 euros, either for oneself or for our loved ones. Without further ado, let’s get on with it.

Amazon Echo Auto





If the car has no screen / is not compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, one of the easiest ways to introduce a smart assistant it’s with Echo Auto. It is used to play music, receive directions while driving and, thanks to all the power of Alexa, even to ask you to tell us jokes or throw us a game of Trivia. Normally it is worth about 60 euros, but it is reduced to 40 euros.





Echo Auto – Put Alexa in your car

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock





The Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock it’s a smart little screen. It has Google Assistant and, in addition to giving the time, it allows you to obtain all kinds of information, play music and control the rest of the connected devices in the home. It usually costs 49.99 euros, but now it can be yours for 29.99 euros.

Two TP-Link Tapo bulbs





An original and functional gift are smart bulbs. Tapo, from the TP-Link brand, has a pack of two bulbs for 19.99 euros (normally 35 euros). They do not need a bridge, but can be controlled by WiFi. They are multicolored, dimmable and compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

TP-Link Tapo- Smart LED Bulb, WiFi Bulb, Multicolor, Dimmable, E27, 8.7W 806lm, Compatible Alexa, Echo and Google Home, Tapo L530E (2-pack)

NES Controllers for Nintendo Switch





If you have a Nintendo Switch and are a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online, you can get the Nintendo Entertainment System controllers (aka NES) for € 29.99 (normally € 60). They are faithful to the original models, have a rechargeable battery and are great for playing the most classic games. A good gift for the most fans of Nintendo.

Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers

Logitech MX Master 2s Mouse





One of the most popular mice. The Logitech MX Master 2s is a wireless mouse (Bluetooth) that with a full charge is capable of offering up to 70 days of autonomy. It is very comfortable and works well on almost any surface, even glass. Ideal, above all, to work from home. You have it reduced to 49.99 euros.

Wireless Mouse – Logitech MX Master 2S, 4000 DPI, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB Type-B Charging, Graphite

Super Mario and Zelda Game & Watch





If you want to make a gift for old school gamers, consoles Nintendo Game & Watch they are most interesting. They include classic Super Mario and Zelda games and can also be used as a watch. Both are worth 49.90 euros and are a safe purchase for gamers and nostalgic people.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda





Game & Watch Console: Super Mario Bros

TP-Link Smart Plug Four Pack





Another interesting option to give home automation are the smart plugs. These, among other things, allow us to remotely turn on or turn off devices, and even schedule an on or off or set a timer. For 33.99 euros you can get four, no more and no less.

TP-Link Tapo P100 (4-pack) – WiFi Mini-size Smart Plug to Control Your Device From Anywhere, No Hub Needed, Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Cecotec connected scent diffuser





An original gift is the PureAroma 550 Connected by Cecotec. It is a 500 ml aroma diffuser that works with essential oils. According to the company, it has a coverage area of ​​30 square meters, more than enough for an office or a living room. In addition, it can be controlled from the mobile and works as an alarm clock. An original, affordable and different gift.

Cecotec Scent Diffuser PureAroma 550 Connected White Woody. Capacity 500ml, LED display, Speaker, Bluetooth control, App, 12h timer, 3 operating modes, 30m2 coverage

Trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ on Blu-Ray





Changing third, in El Corte Inglés we can get the Complete trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ (extended version) on Blu-Ray. Normally it is worth more than 60 euros, but now it is for 31.49 euros. Includes all three original movies and is a must for any fan of the Tolkien saga.

The Lord of the Rings: The Trilogy Pack (Blu-Ray)

‘History of science fiction’





For lovers of science fiction there is a book that is essential: ‘Science fiction history‘. In it, James Cameron interviews Guillermo del Toro, George Lucas, Christopher Nolan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg to talk about the keys to the genre. A delight of a book.

History of science fiction, by James Cameron (Series and Movies)

‘Risk’





Few games give more for their price than the ‘Risk‘. A classic of table games that can be obtained for 33.29 euros when it normally costs about 45 euros. Ideal for playing up to five people. It is a game worth having at home.

Hasbro Gaming- Risk Gaming Classic Board Game, Multicolor, Miscellaneous (B7404105)

Monopoly from ‘Skyrym’





Another essential game in any home is the Monopoly, and what better than an edition of ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrym’. Its price is 39.95 euros, but it is reduced in GAME to 24.95 euros. Another option is the Monopoly of ‘Dragon Ball’, also reduced to 29.95 euros.

Monopoly The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim





Monopoly Dragon Ball Super

LEGO X-wing fighter





If you are looking for a LEGO for a ‘Star Wars’ fan, Luke’s X-wing is a must. It looks nice once it is finished and has a fairly correct level of detail for its price. It is made up of 474 pieces and includes a figure of R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna, each with their own weapon. It is at FNAC at 37.99 euros.

LEGO Star Wars 75301 Luke Skywalker X-Wing Fighter with Princess Leia and R2-D2

Gamer doormat for home





Is the gift for a gamer at heart? Well what better than a doormat for home that makes it very clear. In Amazon you have one made of natural and non-slip coconut with the text “Game over” and a blue remote for 10.92 euros. If you don’t like that, there are many other designs for all tastes.

LucaHome – Natural Coco Doormat 40×70 Non-slip, Game Over Coconut Doormat Blue Control, Absorbent Doormat Home Entrance, Ideal for Exterior or Interior

Baby Yoda doll (Grogu)





That ‘The Mandalorian’ is the best that has been released in recent times is no secret. If the person to whom you are going to give the gift likes the series (or you just want to treat yourself), you have the doll of [alerta spoilers] Grogu for 26.99 euros. Makes sounds and includes a carrying backpack.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Plush 28 cm Baby Yoda (The boy) with sounds and carrying bag, toy for children +3 years (Mattel HBX33)

XXL gaming mousepad





Not a single setup gamer without its XXL mousepad. As a player, I recognize that it is one of those purchases that you only learn to value when you have it. A mat of this size is ideal for FPS games in which you have to move the mouse a lot, but also for any scenario (especially if you don’t want to scratch the table). Needless to say, it has RGB. Normally it is worth 30 euros, but it is reduced to 17.95 euros.

Newskill Nemesis V2 Ivory RGB Gaming Mat with Natural Rubber Base and Microfiber Surface (RGB Backlight Around the Base) – Size XL – Color White

1.5 TB external hard drive





Finally, a not so pretty, but original and useful idea is an external hard drive. This WD Elements model has 1.5TB capacity, USB 3.0 and a 28% offer. Normally it costs 65.68 euros, but right now it is reduced to 47 euros. A bargain that allows you to store many things outside of the computer.

WD Elements – 1.5TB Portable External Hard Drive with USB 3.0, Black

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the bargain hunting Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication