Christian Torres, Carlos Vela’s pupil who chose the Tricolor

A little over a year after having made his professional debut in soccer and without even being of legal age, the Mexican-American Christian torres It is one of the jewels of the LAFC and the Mexican team Under 20, where he has been labeled the next Carlos Vela.

Born in Fontana, California, but with the Mexican culture in his veins, the winger recognized that a member of the military in the same club as the Bomber has meant a pleasant experience for him because both broke into professionalism when they had not even reached the age of majority.

towers debuted in the MLS with just 16 years of age in August 2020, so in last year’s Playoffs he also broke the youngest player mark in contesting that instance, since he did so at 16 years and 223 days, earlier than Jozy altidore, who held the record having played that phase at 16 years and 349 days.

Of those things he knows Candle, who became an advisor to Torres, after the Cancun-born man is already 32 years old after having debuted as a professional with the Salamanca in 2006, aged 17, now with a recently concluded contract with the LAFC, which will lead him to think in new directions if he does not renew with the Los Angeles painting.

“Carlos Vela is a great player, during training we talked. Also when we eat together he is a great person, gives me a lot of advice to do something else on and off the court ”, Torres told Mediotiempo.

Yes OK Candle is fluent in Spanish and English, the talks with Torres are in English, so the youth of the LAFC has been practicing a little more Spanish with his calls to the U-20 Mexican National Teamas well as at home.

“My dad’s family is from Michoacán, because I’m mexican and I have the opportunity to go to the (Mexican) National Team. My family is very happy about it.. My first time I came I did not speak any Spanish. I am practicing more and more with everyone, also at home with my family. I believe that my spanish is better every time”He explained in fluent Spanish.

TO THE WORLDWIDE WITH MEXICO

Christian’s walk in football began from a very young age, because at the age of three he was already kicking a ball and joined the children’s categories of then Chivas USA. After the disappearance of the franchise, the player went to LA Galaxy where he took his juvenile process until LAFC, the enemy of the galactics in the city of Los Angeles, convinced him to join their ranks and thus became one of the most interesting prospects of the Major League Soccer.

Today the Mexican Soccer Federation emulated the Angelenos and snatched USA the soccer player’s dribbling, who was part of the team that won the Revelations Cup disputed in Celaya last week.

“I went to some rallies with the United States and with them it was fine. But it is not difficult to choose, I I feel good right now with Mexico, I’m focused on them. I am very happy with them, they are all very friendly with me. It is easy to live with each other, it is very nice that from the first day I met nice people ”, he said.

At 17, the process of Torres has the advantage to already be with the Sub-20. He dreams of playing a world Cup wearing the colors of his father’s country.

“I see in my future playing a World Cup, that’s my dream. I want to score goals with my national team ”, he added.