Chris Pratt doesn’t stop talking about the small size of his nipples

We know that Chris pratt He’s a personable and funny guy, but … why doesn’t he stop talking about the size of your nipples ? Guardians of the Galaxy fans don’t talk about anything else.

The tricks that helped Chris Pratt gain muscle (and lose weight) for his movie roles.

Chris pratt It has been the focus of many conversations since its grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Guardians of the Galaxy. We know the funny, charming guy and the fans know he’s one of the most outspoken people on the big screen. Pratt is known for tackling his image issues – weight issues included – and personal issues, but people wonder why he doesn’t stop talking about it. size of her “tiny” nipples. Was it necessary, Chris?

Chris Pratt and the size of his nipples

Doing one of the things she does best, the movie star joked on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ about her nipples on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. “Everything is natural, but the nipples, those are added,” says Pratt. “They put 40 carat diamonds on my nipples.”

And that’s not the only mention of that body part he’s made lately. When Tiffany Haddish spoke on BuzzFeed about accidentally pulling her boobs out once as the ‘Lego The Movie’ co-star, Pratt responded, “Well, mine are tiny. I’m like a generation away from them disappearing ”.

Of course, we know that although Pratt often makes jokes about his appearance, he does it to raise awareness and help people who have body image problems, just as he himself suffered in the past. According to Mirror, it was Bennett Miller’s rejection at Moneyball that inspired him to lose weight. Turns out the film director said he was too fat for the role. “I did not stop exercising [hasta que] finally, I got fit enough to take a photo and send it to my agent, “he said. “You can’t have beer, fries, hamburgers, or anything fried. No carbohydrates. And you have to exercise five times a week. “

Going from weighing almost 300 pounds to being the ‘Hollywood heartthrob’, Pratt struggled with bodily issues for a time before getting in shape and even after. According to The Wrap on YouTube, she said that being so heavy made her feel helpless, adding that “everything about my spirit was off. I didn’t feel good, and I think people feel identified with that ”. Now, he’s focused on his nipple fixation.

Over the years, showing significant signs of his surprising weight loss and muscle gain in the season that landed his role in the MCU in 2014, along with his subsequent contract with the Jurassic Park series as a lead. Today it is known to be one of the fittest bodies and defined muscles.

From then on, a lot of running, swimming, boxing, kickboxing, and triathlon to get in shape. In fact, your specific workout routine can be found at Muscle & Fitness, and it includes running warm-ups, pull-ups, push-ups, and squats. And in blocks; the first workout focuses on your back, biceps, and abs. The second is an abs circuit, and the third is a cardiovascular power circuit. All of them with multiple rounds and significant results. He has also done the Daniel Fast diet, a short-term solution to eating healthier and more natural foods. He still hasn’t found a solution for the nipples …

