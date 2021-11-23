Chivas makes official the dismissal of Oribe Peralta

Through their social networks, the Flock thanked ‘Cepillo’, who no longer has a place in the team; scored two goals in 39 games

Chivas made the departure of Oribe PeraltaAfter two and a half years that the attacker’s second stage lasted with the Guadalajara team. Guadalajara fired ‘Cepillo’ through a statement in which they highlight him as a historic Mexican football player, in addition to leaving the doors of the rojiblanca institution open for him in case he decides to return in the future.

“We wish you the best on your path and in everything you decide to undertake. Thanks @OribePeralta! “He wrote Chivas on their social networks.

“He has been an example for many, thanks to his extensive career and his daily work, which was spread to the new rojiblancas generations who had the opportunity to share training sessions, concentrations, trips and games with ‘Cepillo’. At Club Deportivo Guadalajara there are only words of gratitude for the historic striker of our country ”, reads the statement, which closes with an invitation for the player to return in the future.

Oribe’s contract with Chivas is about to end. Imago7

“Oribe is in the process of defining its next professional challenges, aware that the doors of Chivas they are open for the future if he so decides ”.

The first contact between Chivas and Oribe Peralta It occurred during the 2005 Copa Libertadores, at which time the attacker played for Monterrey, but reinforced Guadalajara in the continental tournament, in which he participated in three commitments.

Oribe returned to wearing the colors of the Guadalajara 15 years later, after he was hired for the Apertura 2019. However, the ‘Cepillo’, who is currently 37 years old, failed to earn a regular place in the Guadalajara line-ups .

In this second stage, Oribe Peralta He only played 37 matches, 33 of MX League and four of Copa MX, in which he could only score two goals, in addition to collaborating with three assists.