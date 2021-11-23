Chivas is looking for a child to fulfill his dream of visiting the Akron Stadium

Editorial Mediotiempo

Thes Chivas de Guadalajara They know that greatness is not only demonstrated on the court, but also off it and this Monday they have set the example. The rojiblanco team you are trying to contact family members of a child to fulfill his dream: visit Akron Stadium.

The little 6 year old Erick lives in Chiapas, in the municipality of Teopisca and is a big fan of the Herd, so much so that his father made him a replica of the house of Chivas for him to play.

Knowing this, the account of the Jorge Vergara Foundation asked for help on social networks to the chivahermanos to be able to get in touch with one of the child’s relatives.

“To all (a) s the (a) s Chivahermano (a) s: We need your support to be able to contact Erick, he is a child from Chiapas whose dream is to attend a Chivas match at the Akron Stadium and we want to fulfill it, help us to share this tweet so that his parents or guardians can contact us “.

So far, the child’s family has not been contacted, however, this could be a matter of time and Erick could see his favorite team in January 2022.